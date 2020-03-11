Balsam Mountain Preserve will present “Leaf it to the Trees,” a program to acquaint the casual observer with trees in winter from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at 81 Preserve Road, Sylva. The program is free, but donations are appreciated. A trail walk from the nature center to the boarding house will offer a look at tell-tale signs of winter on individual trees. Registration is required by March 19. To register, email or call Executive Director Michael Skinner at mskinner@bmtrust.org or call 631-1062.
