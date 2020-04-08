There are many different types of alcohols, all connected by their molecular make-up.
Alcohols are related to one another through their use of specific bonds between oxygen and hydrogen atoms attached to carbon. When it comes to human use, however, ethanol is the premier alcohol. People have been relying on ethanol for a broad range of applications since the dawn of history. Ethanol is the least toxic alcohol, and is the prime ingredient found in alcoholic beverages.
Early cultures soon discovered that ethanol almost made itself when they left piles of sugary slop like fruit remains laying around. They didn’t know it at the time, but these primitive breweries created the perfect environment for yeast and other microbes to begin feasting on the sugars left behind. As they eat the sugars in fruits and other plants, ethanol is produced as a byproduct.
The first ethanol cocktail was probably consumed by accident, but early humans quickly learned to appreciate the benefits that alcohol provided to the imbiber. Ancient alcoholic drinks induced a calming and often spiritual state that made the harsh day-to-day a little easier to bear, and they also tended to keep in storage for a very long time.
This helped early cultures travel long distances with a reliable hydration source that was sometimes safer to drink than the polluted, poor quality water supplies they might find. Alcohol was so impactful to early societies that most had deities directly related to the creation and consumption of alcohol, and even as late as the 17th century ships like the Mayflower stocked more alcohol than water for their distant voyages.
Ethanol is still widely consumed as a beverage today, but scientists have found a number of other uses for it as well.
Most of the ethanol produced is still made by allowing plant matter to ferment, giving hungry microbes the opportunity to munch it down into ethanol and other byproducts. While a small percentage is made by distilling petroleum, some of the most common starting ingredients are grapes, barley, corn, apples, beets, sugarcane and switchgrass.
Many of these endow the final product with signature tastes, however not every use of ethanol requires a toss down the hatch. Ethanol is also a pretty reliable source of fuel, and we are the global leaders in the production of biofuels using ethanol as the main driver. Depending on the method and feedstock used, ethanol biofuels release less greenhouse gases than gasoline.
While it would be possible to run specialized engines on ethanol alone, most biofuel products today are blended into gasoline to improve cold starting capabilities and stretch roadside efficiency to the max.
Research is even being done on methods of turning normally unworkable cellulose – the cell walls of plants – into its simple sugar constituents in order to create ethanol from agricultural waste. Algae scientists are also working on a way to utilize algal farms to create ethanol at levels over 10 times more efficient than through corn. As engines fine tuned to the especially high-octane burn of ethanol are perfected and released in the coming years, hopefully we can begin to make the shift from gasoline to the more renewable ethanol for our daily transportation.
Ethanol has another important use in and around the household, especially in times of rampant communicable illnesses. Solutions of more than 60 percent ethanol are very effective germicides, and viruses like COVID-19 are highly vulnerable to the common liquid. By wiping down surfaces that are in danger of having contagions, and leaving the alcohol on the surface for at least 30 seconds, most if not all sources of viral infestation are quickly and easily wiped away.
