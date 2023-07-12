millipede

Young naturalists inspecting a millipede.

In celebration of its 25th Anniversary, Discover Life in America (DLiA) is partnering with another local nonprofit, Save Our Smokies, to host a Bioblitz and Cleanup event to “Record Life and Remove Litter” at the Deep Creek Picnic Pavilion on July 14 and 15. The public is invited to join this free, family friendly event. During the bioblitz, participants will use the free community science app, iNaturalist, to document as many kinds of animals, plants, and other organisms as possible in the Deep Creek area. No prior experience is necessary, but participants are strongly encouraged to download iNaturalist to their Android or iOS mobile device and to follow the prompts to log into the app before the event in case of connectivity issues on site.