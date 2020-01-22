As March quickly approaches, the urge to be outdoors pruning, preparing and planting in and around our garden and landscape areas comes instinctively to most individuals as temperatures reach Hi-Low (F) averages between 59.2-31.9 degrees and precipitation around 3.19 inches.
As the days get longer, buds begin to unfold, flowers start blooming and pastures and lawns throughout the countryside pop from dull browns to vibrant shades of green.
As a result, the impulse to take care of one’s flowers, vegetables, fruit trees, lawn and favorite shrubs builds with the onset of warmer days.
The following suggestions are typical gardening tasks to consider for the month of March.
Fruits
• Plant small fruit plants such as blueberries and raspberries, grapevines and fruit trees before buds break.
• Fertilize fruit trees with one pound of 10-10-10 per year of tree age (up to 5 lbs. for mature trees).
• Prune fruit trees.
• Feed blueberries and replenish organic mulch around plants.
• Prune blueberry bushes.
• Mulch strawberry beds with straw late in the month. Remove weeds before applying mulch.
Vegetables
• Plant new asparagus crowns. Fertilize asparagus beds in early March before spear growth begins.
• Prepare garden soil when soil is not too wet to work Work in organic material such as compost and bagged cow manure to improve soil structure. Amend soil as recommended in soil test results.
• Sow seeds for cabbage, cauliflower, lettuce, mustard, onions, peas, spinach, radishes and turnips.
• Start transplants for tomatoes and peppers in a sunny window or greenhouse.
Lawns
• Fertilize cool season lawns no later than March 10 if not done in February.
• Seed thin areas in tall fescue and bluegrass.
Flowers
• Prune rose bushes before they leaf out. Rake up stems and leaves and replace mulch to reduce fungus spores.
• Plant rose bushes.
• Clean up the perennial bed by cutting back dead foliage and removing winter mulch.
• Prune June blooming clematis.
Shrubs and Trees
• Prune winter-flowering shrubs after the flowers fade.
• Prune summer-flowering shrubs if needed. Cut back butterfly bush hard. Do not prune spring-flowering shrubs such as azaleas, lilacs and rhododendrons at this time.
• Side dress shrubs with compost.
• Mulch around trees and shrubs.
• Spray for the following if needed: euonymous scale, juniper, spruce spider mite and hybrid rhododendron borers.