Experts say that having a defined calving season is one of the most important management practices used to improve performance and success of a cow-calf operation.
In reality, it can be used as a tool to open up an operation to other management practices. So what does it mean when we say “defined” calving season? To put it simply, it means managing your cow herd to calve within a short period of time. In most operations, this time ranges from 45 to 90 days.
There are three management practices that come to mind that would be difficult to implement in a year-round calving system operation.
The first of these, proper nutritional management, is near impossible when you have a dry cow in the same pasture as a cow nursing a newborn calf. The nutritional requirements of these animals are different. One cow will either get more or less nutrition than she needs. This wastes feed and money, which everyone could agree is not something producers want to waste.
As with nutritional management, a vaccination protocol would be highly difficult without a defined calving season. If a producer has calves 7-8 months old in the same pasture as newborn calves, there won’t be a vaccination protocol that all these calves are ready for at the same time. Subsequently, gathering up individual calves or a few calves at a time is highly inefficient and usually gets set aside and not managed correctly.
As a result, the health of the cows and calves could become compromised due to being in a year-round calving system. Lastly, without a defined calving season there is no calf crop uniformity for a producer. Calf crop uniformity, meaning the age, size, weight, color and breed type of the calves, can provide producers with a lot more choices in marketing their calves. Market data shows that marketing groups of calves together, versus selling one at a time, results in higher per pound averages.
If all of the above is true, then why would producers not want to implement a defined calving season?
In this area of North Carolina, most producers have small herds that are not their primary source of income. The reason I hear most from these producers is that they like having a calf to sell whenever they need it throughout the year. Regardless of whether or not a farming operation is a primary source of income, producers should be mindful of the potential of their operation to make more profit. After all, I don’t know any producer who would be against making a larger profit, or at least doing better than breaking even.
Having a calf to sell at any given time should be the less important thing when considering the overall profitability and ease of management of an operation. For example, in a defined calving season all the cows will calve in a relatively short window of time allowing the producer to plan ahead and be able to watch them closer and assist when necessary to ultimately reduce loss of cows and calves.
On the flip side of this, if a producer is unable to plan for this in a year-round calving situation then they may miss those calving difficulties resulting in thousands of dollars lost for that producer if an animal dies.
While this article only skims the surface of possibilities for a defined calving season and different management opportunities there are still a wide array of ways to make managing your cow-calf operation to make it more efficient, productive and profitable.
If you would like to discuss more opportunities for your livestock operation, contact Kendra Fortner at the Jackson County Extension Center at 586-4009.
Fortner is the livestock agent for the N.C. Extension Cooperative Service of Jackson and Swain counties.