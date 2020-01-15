The Small Business Center at Southwestern Community College and the Center for Environmental Farming Systems are offering the free seminar “How to Make Money on the Farm” from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Qualla Fire Station.
The workshop focuses on increasing farm income by developing better business skills and using resources offered by EmPOWERing Mountain Food Systems and the SBC.
Featured topics include:
• Intro to EMFS and the SBC.
• Small Business Loan Application 101.
• Social Media Marketing.
• Sales Outlets and Channels.
• Resources and Opportunities.
Featured speakers include Craig Mauney (N.C. Cooperative Extension) and William Hamilton (N.C. Farmlink), along with Lisa Gonzalez, Laura Lauffer, Christina Newhouse and Tonya Snider.
Lunch will be provided. Pre-registration is required at bit.ly/makemoneyonfarm. Prospective attendees are encouraged to register a week in advance.
For more information about any of the services and seminars offered by SCC’s Small Business Center, contact Tiffany Henry at t_henry@southwesterncc.edu or 339-4426.