By Michael O’Hearn
The Crossroads Chronicle
A Tuckasegee couple will start a new nonprofit in early 2024 to get children away from the screens that captivate them and more connected with nature.
Ashley Warren and her husband, Colin, plan to start Nature Nook in March and are looking at land in Glenville to set up the nonprofit for children across Jackson County.
The couple hails from Florida. Ashley Warren was a kindergarten teacher before moving up to Western North Carolina and taking a job with Henderson County Schools.
The creation of the Nature Nook nonprofit is a shift away from teaching in a public-school setting to an outdoor space, she said.
“The Nature Nook is really just a way, not just for the kids but also for the adults, to step back, take a break that we all deserve from this fast-paced world, and really get our hands dirty, get grounded, and get back to nature,” Ashley Warren said. “Everything we have in there will be intentional in providing a sensory rich experience for the kids. I think that the benefit they will get from being in an environment like that will extend far beyond their time spent at the Nature Nook. They will take away skills that they can use for a lifetime.”
She said the location for the nonprofit will be pinned down at the end of this month, and the ball just started rolling on getting the brass tacks of the program laid out.
“My husband will be the constructor behind all of this,” Ashley Warren said. “He’s really good at taking my vision and bringing it to life ... As a nonprofit, we really want to get the community involved and reaching out to donors and local restaurants for things like pots and pans. We’ll use the trees on the land to build the treehouse space and the jungle gym space. Everything will be nature derived, but we’re hoping a lot of it can be sourced from the land itself.”
An American Psychological Association study in April 2020 found that spending time in nature can act as a balm for busy brains and that interacting with the outdoors has cognitive benefits.
For example, green spaces near schools promote cognitive development in children and green views near children’s homes promote self-control behaviors.
“Adults assigned to public housing units in neighborhoods with more green space showed better attentional functioning than those assigned to units with less access to natural environment,” the study’s conclusion statement said. “And experiments have found that being exposed to natural environments improves working memory, cognitive flexibility and attentional control, while exposure to urban environments is linked to attention deficits.”
The study mentioned a group of students asked to engage in an attention-draining task, pressing a computer key when certain numbers flashed on a screen. Students who looked at a flowering green roof for 40 seconds midway through the task made fewer mistakes than students who paused to look at a concrete jungle for that same time.
Ashley Warren has always wanted to be a mother and work with children and has loved working as an educator, she said.
“It shifted when I became a mom, to be honest, and it became hard to split my time between my kids in my classroom and my son,” she said. “I just felt that it wouldn’t be fair, so this dream of the Nature Nook is kind of the best of both worlds ... But it’s more on my terms than in public education.”