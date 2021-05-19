The Lord’s Closet at Ochre Hill Baptist Church
will be open 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, for drive-thru pickup of food boxes. Clothing will also be available. Everyone is welcome.
The Summit Church
is holding an indoor yard sale from 7:30 a.m. until noon Saturday, June 5, at The Summit Church at 486 Fairview Road, Sylva.
Zion Hill Baptist Church
will hold Decoration Day on Sunday. There will be no Sunday School service, but there will be preaching at 11 a.m.
Sols Creek Baptist Church
will hold homecoming Sunday. The Owens Girls will sing at 10 a.m. with a service at 11 a.m. A meal will follow. Anyone can bring a covered dish and join the meal.