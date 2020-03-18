A non-denominational
Bible Study
focusing on 2 Peter and Jude using a NavPress study guide begins March 25 at First Presbyterian Church of Sylva. The nine-week study meets from 9-10:30 a.m. There will be an opening coffee on March 25, and the study guides will be available. For questions or more information, contact Janice Stiens at 508-2313, or Joyce Pope at 631-9496.
East Fork Baptist Church
will be having a special worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday, March 29. Renewed Hope Ministries, located in Murphy, hosts singing, testimonies and preaching. They extend an open invitation, especially for those who are experiencing drug or alcohol addiction or families affected by addiction.
Wilmot Baptist Church
is canceling its Saturday singing.
The Lord’s Closet at Ochre Hill Baptist Church
will have food boxes available for pick up from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, Visitors will be directed to drive through the parking lot to the back of the building to pick up food boxes. Bag lunches will also be available.