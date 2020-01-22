Mount Pleasant
Baptist Church
will host a yard and bake sale beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday. A hotdog lunch will follow at 11 a.m. Funds raised are to send the youth group to the Ark Encounter.
A non-denominational
Bible Study
called “Taste and See: Discovering God Among Butchers, Bakers, and Fresh Food Makers,” using the kitchen table as a catalyst, meets at First Presbyterian Church of Sylva from 9-10:30 a.m. Wednesdays beginning Feb. 5. This six-week video Bible study features recipes and insights. Childcare is provided. For more information, contact Joyce Pope at 631-9496.
First United
Methodist Church of Sylva
will hold an Open Door Meal and Sing at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, in the church’s Christian Life Center. Church members will prepare a meal, and musicians Steve Whiddon and Angie Toomey will perform. For more information, call the church office at 586-2358.