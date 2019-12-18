Submit your church announcements by noon Monday to news@thesylvaherald.com, or leave it at our office 539 West Main Street, Sylva.
New Hope Baptist Church
will have a Christmas play at 7 p.m. Sunday, titled “The Spirits of Christmas.” The children’s Christmas program will also be presented. Snacks will be served in the Fellowship Hall following the play.
Buff Creek Baptist Church
will host a Christmas program titled “Fireside Christmas” presented by the youth and children at 6 p.m. Sunday. There will also be a Christmas party with everyone invited to bring desserts and finger foods following the program in the Fellowship Hall.
Fall Cliff Baptist Church
will present “Return To Cricket County” at 7 p.m. Saturday. The children’s drama will be at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Wilmot Baptist Church
will present the Christmas play “Pass it On” at 6 p.m. Sunday and have a service at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Refuge Church of North Carolina
is having a Christmas Eve service at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.