New Hope Baptist Church 

will have a Christmas play at 7 p.m. Sunday, titled “The Spirits of Christmas.” The children’s Christmas program will also be presented. Snacks will be served in the Fellowship Hall following the play.

Buff Creek Baptist Church 

will host a Christmas program titled “Fireside Christmas” presented by the youth and children at 6 p.m. Sunday. There will also be a Christmas party with everyone invited to bring desserts and finger foods following the program in the Fellowship Hall. 

 Fall Cliff Baptist Church 

will present “Return To Cricket County” at 7 p.m. Saturday. The children’s drama will be at 10 a.m. Sunday.

 Wilmot Baptist Church 

will present the Christmas play “Pass it On” at 6 p.m. Sunday and have a service at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

 Refuge Church of North Carolina 

is having a Christmas Eve service at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.