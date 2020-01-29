Refuge Church
will host a women’s Bible study at 6 p.m. today (Thursday). Upward registration begins Feb. 21. The church is at 200 Marsh Lily Road and holds worship every Sunday at 9 and 11 a.m. For more information call 508-3559.
Live Forgiven Church
will host a chili cookoff from 5-7 p.m. Saturday. The suggested donation is $5 per person or $20 per family to sample the chili and vote on a winner. All proceeds will go to support missions. For registration or more information, email crystaldawnakers@gmail.com or call Crystal Akers at 507-0452.
Mt. Zion Baptist Church
will host a benefit singing for Dennis Holder at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8. Local church choirs, Eternal Praise and the Ernie Cable Family will perform.