Webster Baptist Church is sponsoring its annual community Christmas outreach dinner to those who are homebound, in financial distress, in nursing homes without family, and those in critical jobs having to work on Christmas Day.
They will deliver more than 300 meals and take gift bags to nursing home residents. They bake and deliver Christmas cookies for inmates in the local detention center. They are offering dine-in and curbside pickup, serving dinner from noon until 2 p.m. at Webster Baptist Church’s Fellowship Hall.
Dinner will include smoked turkey, ham, green beans, stuffing, sweet potatoes, corn and dessert. Contact Event Coordinator Caitlin Snodgrass at 506-2297 or Ministry Leader Kenneth DeRico at 226-2448 for more information.
There are always areas for folks who wish to volunteer or make donations. Anyone wanting to help or to make reservations should call the church office at 586-4459. They will also offer no contact curbside pickup.
Webster Baptist Church is at 1955 Webster Road.
The dinner was born 18 years ago to honor the memory of DeRico’s grandparents.
Christmas was an important time in the DeRico home.
“Grandma always decorated the house from top to bottom and the whole family would spend Christmas together,” DeRico said. “With Grandma’s passing, the family would make every attempt to take trips down memory lane and keep old traditions alive. Grandpa would be happy not to be alone and forgotten.”
A few years later he also passed away. DeRico, having a family of his own, felt the calling to keep the tradition of helping those in need.
“Why not help those who are alone on Christmas?’ he said. “Jackson County is full of valleys and hollers with people who are alone 365 days a year. Christmas should be the one day of the year with hope and love. Instead it is of no special importance, another day of loneliness and isolation. Why not cook and deliver meals to those lonely folks?”
In the first year 13 meals were cooked and delivered on Christmas Day. This year they expect to serve over 1,000 people.
Many area businesses have been involved in making the event a success: Harold’s Supermarket, Cherokee Harrah’s Brio, Wayne Smith, Meals on Wheels, the Jackson County Sheriff Office, United Christian Ministries, Squeaky Queen Cleaning Service, Great Smoky Mountain Kettle Corn Co., Food Lion and countless volunteers.