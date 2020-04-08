Blue Ridge Parkway managers announced last week additional modifications of planned seasonal facility openings to support federal, state and local efforts to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
In addition to previously announced closures, the Waterrock Knob Visitor Center, at milepost 451.2, is closed.
All backcountry campsites, including sites at CCC Camp (Rock Castle Gorge, Milepost 167.1), Basin Cove (Bluffs North and South, Milepost 244.7), and John’s River Road (Milepost 296.9) are now closed.
A full list of current closures is available on the park website, nps.gov/blri. Decisions regarding future planned seasonal facility openings are pending.
Park trails and most of the Blue Ridge Parkway motor road remain accessible to the public. An exception is a closure from U.S. 19 at Soco Gap to U.S. 441 at Cherokee.