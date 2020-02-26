Sylva Police responded Monday to a larceny call that ended with a door of a home on Chaparral Drive kicked in.
Officer McKinsey Jones was dispatched Monday to Walmart about the larceny.
Jones found that the suspect car was traveling away from Walmart and did a traffic stop in the parking lot of Bryson Farm Supply.
Jones attempted to detain the driver, later identified as Evan Gregory Mashburn, 25, of Robbinsville, who refused to give his identification, Sylva Police Chief Chris Hatton said.
Mashburn elbowed Jones in the chest and nearly struck him in the face and fled on foot up the hill toward Chaparral Drive, Hatton said.
Sgt. Jamie Hyatt and Don, the Police Department’s K-9, responded to search the area and attempt to track the suspect.
The area was already contaminated with foot traffic from others assisting in the search. Hyatt used Don to conduct an open air sniff of the vehicle. Don alerted on the odor of a controlled substance, Hatton said.
The vehicle was searched and yielded approximately 48 grams of liquid methamphetamine and other items of paraphernalia, he said.
Hatton received a phone call from another law enforcement officer about two stolen vehicles in the parking lot of Walmart in Graham County. The suspect for the larceny of the vehicles was alleged to be Mashburn.
Lt. Aimee Watson and Hatton left Bryson’s to go look for the stolen vehicles in the parking lot of Walmart. The stolen vehicles were not located, but while looking for the vehicles, Jones notified other units that a resident saw the suspect walking on Chaparral Drive.
Watson, Hyatt and Officer Patrick Trantham responded to the scene. When the officers arrived, the suspect fled on foot again and allegedly broke into a home at 37 Chaparral Drive and went into the basement.
Trantham later saw the suspect run toward the back of the garage. The suspect locked the garage door to keep the officers out, Hatton said.
Trantham kicked the door in and took the suspect into custody without further incident, Hatton said.
Mashburn had several orders for arrest and warrants for arrest.
Mashburn was also charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, possession of stolen property, felony larceny and driving while license revoked.
He faces 36 charges from three agencies, according to the Jackson County Justice Center website.
Mashburn is being held in lieu of a $115,000 secured bond and was still in jail at press time.