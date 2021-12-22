By Beth Lawrence
North Carolina Baptist Disaster Relief and the Red Cross are already on the ground in Kentucky to clean up after tornadoes devastated parts of the state.
The N.C. arm of the Baptist Disaster Relief was asked by the Kentucky Baptist Association to help, said Gerald Morris, Director of Missions for the Tuckaseigee Baptist Association.
Volunteers from North Carolina helped by temporarily repairing damaged roofs, clearing rubble and providing crucial services to victims of the disaster.
“N.C. Baptists on Missions have finished the work that was assigned to them by the Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief so they are pulling out as of this weekend,” Morris said. “Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief will be working there for years to come. Often the work is in two phases. The first is disaster relief – putting tarps on roofs, removing debris from yards, cooking food for victims, etc. – then the second phase is disaster recovery which helps people rebuild their homes and their lives.”
In the overnight hours between Friday, Dec. 10 and sunrise on Saturday, Dec. 11 five confirmed tornadoes, one as high as an EF4 on the Fujita Scale, slammed into Kentucky and other states.
What is believed to be one continuous tornado left a 227-mile swath of destruction with Mayfield and Dawson Springs being the hardest hit areas. The storm began in northeastern Arkansas, went into Missouri and northwest Tennessee before barreling into western Kentucky with reported winds up to 190 mph. It is likely the longest continuous tornado in U.S. history.
Fifteen Kentucky counties remain under a state of emergency.
As of Monday afternoon, the death toll stood at 76, according to Gov. Andy Beshear.
“Walking through it yesterday, the devastation is still, I don’t know if the right word is profound, traumatic, painful,” Beshear said in a press conference last Thursday afternoon.
The dead range in age from two months old to 98 years old, according to news station WLKY.
Over 1,000 homes have been destroyed.
One hundred and thirty-eight people were seen in emergency rooms in the immediate aftermath of the storm, Beshear said.
N.C. Baptist teams were sent to Bowling Green, Kentucky, where they staffed a disaster recovery site offering services such as food, a laundry unit, and generator and chainsaw teams to clear debris and provide temporary power.
The group will likely be working in the area for years.
“Even though they don’t look for recognition, the Baptist Disaster Relief is often one of the first on-site after a disaster and the last to leave,” Morris said. “For example, the N.C. Baptists on Mission are still helping families in Eastern North Carolina that lost their homes due to Hurricane Florence that occurred in 2018.”
The organization did not collect supplies to bring. It is sometimes hard for organizations to coordinate shipment and deployment of supplies – areas often get inundated with a few types of supplies like water or cleaning supplies – and the sometimes “random nature” of what is donated.
“The best course of action is to donate to your favorite charity and let them buy the exact supplies needed as they are needed,” Morris said.
The work was coordinated from Hillvue Heights Baptist Church in Bowling Green.
“Please pray for the people who were affected by the tornadoes as well as the volunteers who will be helping,” N.C. Baptist Disaster Relief said in a statement.
Volunteers received 76 work orders and completed 58 of those. Eighteen were completed by other means. There were 29 chainsaw crews clearing downed trees and other blockages. Fifteen requests for roof tarps were completed. Fifteen homes requested yard cleanup.
Volunteer worked 5,850 total hours assisting victims, including serving 2,910 meals, providing showers for 280 and laundry services for 74. Ministerial teams provided spiritual support through 186 chaplain contacts and gave away nine Bibles.
The Red Cross is always one of the first groups to respond during a disaster and is in Kentucky providing assistance.
“The Red Cross provides shelter, meals and snacks and relief items such as comfort kits and cleaning supplies,” said Maya Franklin of the N.C. Red Cross. “Red Cross volunteers are also working to assess the damage in affected communities. This work will help us to better understand what help families may need in the coming days and weeks.”
The organization will also facilitate with medical needs and assist the disabled.
Emotional and spiritual support is also available from The Red Cross, Franklin said.
The nonprofit is also accepting volunteers and monetary donations for tornado victims and survivors of other crises.
“For those interested in helping people specifically affected by the recent tornadoes, we ask that they write ‘Southern and Midwest Tornadoes’ in the memo line of a check and mail it with a completed donation form to the address on the form or the Western N.C. Red Cross chapter,” Franklin said.
As always, The Red Cross is encouraging blood and platelet donations in time of disaster when blood supplies are likely to be profoundly impacted.
To donate to Baptist relief charities, visit: baptistsonmission.org/kentucky-tornadoes or kbc-exe.givingfuel.com/disaster-relief-tornado-donations.
To volunteer with Red Cross relief efforts visit: redcross.org/volunteer.
To donate money or make an appointment to give blood or platelets, visit: redcross.org, call 800-RED CROSS or use the Red Cross Blood Donor app. Donations can also be made by texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 contribution.