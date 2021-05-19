By Beth Lawrence
The Jackson County Board of Commissioners approved a waiver that would allow Blue Ridge Public Radio to extend its services to the area.
BPR, the local affiliate of National Public Radio based in Asheville, plans to place a radio antenna on an existing tower located at the Jackson County Airport where the network already leases space for other frequencies.
“We’d be adding a brand new service to the county by adding this antenna to this transmission site,” said Jason Reed, director of technology for BPR. “Being a nonprofit, it would help us for sure to have the fee waived.”
The nonprofit broadcast network is acquiring the 90.5 frequency from Western Carolina University and plans to begin operating its news service on that designation. Previously the news outlet reached Asheville, Brevard, Bryson City, Hendersonville, Mars Hill and Waynesville.
BPR asked the county, at the commissioners’ May 11 work session, to waive the $1,000 co-location fee for the new antenna. The company will still be responsible for any other steps needed to complete the work.
“They still have to work with the Airport Authority to finalize the lease,” Planning Director Mike Poston said. “And they have to provide the Planning Department with the engineering documentation that shows they meet the technical requirements of the ordinance with regards to co-locations.”
The board voted unanimously to approve the measure at its regular meeting Tuesday.
Reed did not offer a timeline for when the work would be completed and the station would go live.
“We have to have it done from the date the purchase from Western Carolina University closed,” Reed said. “February 2, 2022 is the FCC deadline for having it on air.”