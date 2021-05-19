The Smoky Mountain Sportsman Association and Jackson County Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting the annual Kids Learn to Fish Day on Saturday, June 5.
The program will run from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Cullowhee Creek near the Cullowhee Recreation Center. It will include a casting contest, big fish contest and a learning activity with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.
The day will conclude with a fish fry for parents and participants.
This event is limited to the first 40 youth between ages 7-13 to register. Online registration is underway at rec.jacksonnc.org.
Kids Learn to Fish Day is sponsored by Smoky Mountain Sportsman Association, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and the Jackson County Parks and Recreation Department.