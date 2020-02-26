By Jim Buchanan
Dawn rose over Jackson County Monday with gray skies, but the voting response here as one-stop primary voting entered its last week was sunny indeed.
Chris Cooper, professor and head of the Department of Political Science and Public Affairs at Western Carolina University, said that thus far 1,008 votes had been accepted in Jackson and were being shown in the state system.
Ballots cast by party break down to 46 percent registered Democrat, 29 percent from Unaffiliated voters and 25 percent from registered Republicans.
Those registered with a party can only choose their party’s ballot, with no crossovers, but Unaffiliated voters can choose which party’s ballot to cast. Fifty-seven percent of Unaffiliated voters in Jackson have cast Democratic Party ballots while 40 percent are voting for Republican candidates.
Sixty-three percent of the ballots have been Democratic and 36 percent Republican.
The Unaffiliated push toward Democratic ballots breaks a trend in Jackson County. In 2008, Unaffiliated voters trended toward the Democratic ballot but have trended toward the Republican ballot since.
“This has represented a real challenge for the Democratic Party,” Cooper said. “We can’t know the exact reason why (the most likely suspect is the competitive Democratic presidential primary), but it does provide some indication that Unaffiliated voters can’t simply be characterized as Republicans who are masking their behavior. It also suggests that Unaffiliated voters can be affected by the specifics of the election.”
The healthy early turnout in Jackson is reflected across the 11th Congressional District – turnout for that race is the highest in North Carolina.
“The fact that the turnout in the 11th is the highest in the state definitely reflects the size of the field and the competition on both sides,” Cooper said. It’s difficult to overstate the size of the field in the 11th – it’s the third largest field in the country and (by far) the largest field in the state.”
Combined, there are 17 Republican and Democratic hopefuls vying for the seat being vacated by Republican incumbent Mark Meadows. Candidates from the Libertarian and Green parties are unopposed and await the voters come November.
Cooper said, “Over one in every four people running for Congress in North Carolina are running in the 11th (27 percent to be exact). People are more likely to vote when they think their vote matters; the fact that both parties have large, competitive fields is certainly driving the relatively high turnout in the 11th.”
Cooper added a couple of caveats to the high turnout, the Democratic lean and what might be ahead in November’s General Election.
“Democrats are more likely to vote in early voting than Republicans, all else equal,” he said. “So, while these are important tea leaves to read, it’s important to remind ourselves that we won’t know which party is activated until much later in the campaign season.”