Herald Report
A Tuesday memorandum signed by Jackson County Commission Board Chair Brian McMahan has lifted some restrictions put in place last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As set forth in Executive Order No. 215 and in accordance with guidance from the Jackson County Health Director the order requiring the wearing of face coverings and social distancing when entering the public space of a Jackson County owned facility or facility operated by Jackson County is hereby rescinded in most settings,” the memo said.
Face coverings are still required in health care settings and clinics, in child care facilities, at children’s day or overnight camps, on public transportation, in correctional facilities and detention centers and in facilities serving individuals who are at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19.
“Unvaccinated people put themselves at great risk if they do not wear face coverings and social distance in recommended settings and it is therefore strongly encouraged that unvaccinated people continue to wear face coverings and social distance,” the memo said.
The declaration also applies within the municipal limits of Sylva, Dillsboro, Webster and Forest Hills.