At its March 24 virtual meeting, the Jackson County Board of Education granted School Superintendent Kim Elliott a tool to address the COVID-19 emergency.
“Authority to take any lawful actions necessary to ensure the continuation of public education, to provide for the health and safety of students and employees, or to respond to direction from appropriate health and government authorities,” the resolution said. “Such actions may include, but are not limited to: adjustments to the curriculum and the provision of alternative educational program options; adjustments to employee work schedules and assignments; modifications to the school calendar; adjustments to the delivery of school-provided meals; limitations on access to property owned or controlled by the Board of Education; applying to any governmental body for financial or other aid as may be available; and applying to any governmental body for waiver of regulations or requirements, compliance with which is affected by the COVID-19 emergency.”
The resolution directs Elliott to keep the board informed, and it can be rescinded by majority board vote.