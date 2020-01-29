A decommissioned school bus rests on a car beside the Savannah Fire Department on U.S. 441. “We’re doing some vehicle extrication training,” Chief Darrell Woodard said. “We had the opportunity to get the bus from the Jackson County school system and we can cut on it and do whatever we want to with it.” Crews will practice extractions using a mannequin. The bus, which the department can use for about four months, has run its course and will be towed to a scrapyard with the money going back to the school system, he said. A local wrecker service provided the car. A Monday night exercise focused on removing the mannequin from the car. “Just like we had a bus fall on a car, we’ll practice stabilization and extraction,” Woodard said.