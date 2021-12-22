By Jim Buchanan
Most North Carolinians are likely unfamiliar with the phrase “Carolina Squat.”
After Dec. 1, they’re even less likely to become familiar with it, because it is now outlawed on state thoroughfares.
In short, the “Carolina Squat” is the practice of jacking up the front of a vehicle and lowering its rear end. It’s thought to have begun in the California Baja racing circuit, helping out by shifting weight to the back wheels and aiding in landing after jumps. It has gained popularity across the nation among some automotive enthusiasts, and is also know as the “Tennessee Tilt” and the “Cali Lean” in other localities.
Regardless of the name, it’s now a no-no in the Tar Heel State.
A Change.org petition calling for banning the practice gathered some 70,000 signatures, citing safety hazards including obscured vision for “Carolina Squat” drivers, the fact oncoming motorists could be blinded by the elevated headlights and lessened stability and crash hazards associated with the modified vehicles. There’s also a school of thought among mechanics that tilting a vehicle in such a manner drains oil from the drivetrain, creating more hazards.
An N.C. House bill outlawing the practice passed easily in the spring, the N.C. Senate followed suit with a few modifications, and the amended bill easily cleared the legislature and was signed by Gov. Roy Cooper in August.
It took effect Dec. 1.
House Bill 692 says, “A private passenger automobile shall not be modified or altered by elevating the automobile more than 3 inches from the manufacturer’s specified height in the front and lowering the automobile more than 2 inches from the manufacturer’s specified height in the rear. A private passenger automobile modified or altered in violation of this subsection shall not be operated upon any highway or public vehicular area.”
Previously modified vehicles are apparently not grandfathered.
Drivers in violation of the law could face fines, and repeat offenders could have their licenses pulled for a year.