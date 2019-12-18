By Beth Lawrence
Ken DeRico estimates Webster Baptist Church has served about 3,700 Christmas dinners over the years to homebound residents, those with nowhere to go on Christmas and healthcare workers and first responders.
Last year, the group coordinated 400 meals for visits to nursing home patients, desserts for inmates at the Jackson County Detention Center, Meals On Wheels, shut-ins, dinner at the fellowship hall, homeless shelters and feeding volunteers.
“This year we will deliver 300-plus meals and take gift bags to nursing home residents,” DeRico said. “We also bake and deliver Christmas cookies for inmates in our local detention center.”
The dinner was born 11 years ago to honor the memory of DeRico’s grandparents.
“Albert and Jackie DeRico always cooked meals for anyone who needed one,” DeRico said. “Often they would send Italian dishes to the local vacation Bible schools to feed the children and helpers.”
The retired couple even cooked for churches where they were not members. Their example inspired their family’s desire to be of service to others.
Christmas was also important to the DeRico family.
“Grandma always decorated the house from top to bottom, and the whole family would spend Christmas together,” he said. “With Grandma’s passing, the family would make every attempt to take trips down (home) and keep old traditions alive.”
The family would later combine the traditions of cooking for others and Christmas.
“Jackson County is full of valleys and hollers with people who are alone 365 days a year,” DeRico said. “Christmas should be the one day of the year with hope and love. Instead it is of no special importance. Why not cook and deliver meals to those lonely folks?”
The church’s effort sometimes feeds more than lonely bodies. It also feeds lonely souls.
One year in particular stands out in DeRico’s memory.
“We met a lady with our ‘Merry Christmas,’” he said. “But she informed us she was thinking of committing suicide. She spent the day being ministered to by a member whose calling is to minister to people who are at the end of their lives. She still keeps in touch six years later.”
The church’s youth volunteers make deliveries on the same routes each year and have developed connections to the people they serve on those routes.
The yearly effort receives support from a number of local businesses and charities: Harold’s Supermarket, Changes Hair Salon, Bradley’s General Store, United Christian Ministries, Squeaky Queen Cleaning Service, Great Smoky Mtn. Kettle Corn Co. and Food Lion.
Preparing the meal requires a battalion of volunteers and a mountain of food, DeRico said.
This year volunteers will cook 15 turkeys, 13 hams, 24 large cans of yams, 10 cans of corn, 40 pounds of stuffing and 12 cans of green beans. The Webster Baptist Women’s Ministry and church members also baked 1,000 Christmas cookies.
There are always areas for folks who wish to volunteer or make donations, DeRico said.
Anyone who would like to request a hot meal, a visit, or volunteer to serve can call Webster Baptist Church at 586-4459 to make reservations.
Dinner will be served in the fellowship hall from noon to 2 p.m. The meals includes: smoked turkey, ham, green beans, stuffing, sweet potatoes, corn and dessert.
Webster Baptist Church is located at 1955 Webster Road.