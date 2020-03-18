By Beth Lawrence
Mountain Projects is almost ready to break ground on a construction project that would help alleviate some of the housing crunch in Jackson County, but there is a hitch in their plan.
They need two more applicants for the Self Help Housing program subdivision being developed.
“People change their minds; things happen,” said Patsy Davis, Mountain Projects director. “So until we have the five confirmed, we don’t want to stop taking applications.”
Davis does not want to stop taking applications period because she hopes to be able to find more candidates for other U.S. Department of Agriculture housing options in the future.
The nonprofit is working to construct five site-built homes on a 1.2 acre property along Second Avenue in Sylva.
Mountain Projects needs five applicants willing to participate in the effort in order to qualify for USDA funding.
Davis hopes to have the applicants in place, loans approved and be ready to break ground in June in order to not lose government backing.
Mountain Projects received a USDA grant several years ago to finance the project but were unable to begin work because they could not find a property that fit the needs of the development. They now have the property and have received additional financial support from the county to fill in a funding gap.
County commissioners voted last fall to provide $30,000, approximately $6,000 per lot, to assist the project. Part of the USDA requirement to fund the construction is that site development cost around $45,000 per lot. Estimates are $51,000 each to clear the Second Avenue property and make it suitable for building. The county’s contribution offsets that.
However, the project will not receive the USDA money until all five applicants are approved and in place.
The project is open to any middle income family from one to four members earning around $42,000 annually. Anyone can apply, but Mountain Projects encouraged teachers, certain healthcare workers and law enforcement personnel to submit applications.
Mountain Projects recruits qualified applicants and offers financial and homeownership counseling. Loans will be provided for candidates.
Potential homeowners will not need to provide a down payment; instead, they are required to provide sweat equity. As part of the program, recipients are obligated to contribute to the construction of their home and the four other homes for a set number of hours.
“That group will set the hours per week,” Davis said. “It’s normally around 10 or 15 hours, and what we find is when we do, it’s really building a community, building a neighborhood where people know each other and they help and support each other. That really starts in these developments day one.”
The new homeowners will not be on their own during construction. Construction professionals will be on hand to offer guidance.
The owners may not move in until all homes are completed.
The sweat equity component helps applicants obtain a better home than they might have been able to afford on their own. For example, based on credit alone the owners may only have been able to afford a $150,000 home, but by putting physical labor into the project they could earn a home valued at $200,000.
“There’s a lot of return on the investment in this program,” Davis said.
Barring weather issues or other unforeseen circumstances the homes could be turnkey ready in a year from the time construction begins.
Potential buyers do not have to have perfect credit to apply for the program. Self Help Housing is aimed at helping those “caught in the middle,” Davis said.
Mountain Projects works with applicants who may not have great credit ratings to help them correct issues like outstanding debt or late payments and make their credit rating loan worthy. Then, they may qualify for USDA loans for this housing development or a future project.
The nonprofit has helped place families in 51 homes in Haywood County.
“Mountain Projects’ obligation is to continue to try to find property that we can develop and to continue to provide this program as long as we can have qualified applicants and the property to do it,” she said.
One obstacle the group faced in Jackson County was finding land that had water and sewer availability.
“But we really want to provide that program in Jackson County for years to come,” Davis said.
To apply for the program, contact Heather Boyd, housing counselor for Housing Assistance, at 692-4744, ext. 108 or visit www.housing-assistance.com.