By Dave Russell
The filing period for 12 seats in Jackson County’s four municipalities begins at noon Friday, July 2 and ends at noon Friday, July 16. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 2, according to Jackson County Board of Elections Director Lisa Lovedahl.
In Sylva, Mayor Lynda Sossamon and board members Barbara Hamilton and Mary Gelbaugh face re-election.
Sossamon won election in 2015 to complete an unexpired term. She won re-election to a four-year term in 2017.
Hamilton has served on the board since being appointed in 2012. She was elected in 2013 and 2017.
Gelbaugh has served since her election in 2013.
The seats of Greg McPherson, David Nestler and Ben Guiney are up in 2023. All terms are for four years.
Dillsboro leaders are not elected for staggered terms, so Mayor Mike Fitzgerald and all five aldermen – David Gates, Tim Hall, David Jones, Tim Parris and Beauford Riddle – face a campaign for election should they decide to run. Terms last four years.
In Webster, the mayor’s seat is up for grabs as the term of current Mayor Tracy Rodes expires this year. She has held the post since 2015. The terms of commissioners Danell Moses, Allan Grant and Leigh Anne Young, who currently serves as vice-mayor, also come to an end. Commissioners serve four-year terms.
The four-year terms of Forest Hills board members Ron Yount and Jerry Rice come to a close this year, as does the two-year term of Mayor Jim Wallace.
The Jackson County Board of Commissioners consists of five members elected for staggered, 4-year terms. Those elections are in even-numbered years.