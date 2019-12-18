By Dave Russell
The developer of a Cullowhee apartment complex has been fined by the state for ongoing erosion issues.
The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Resources on Nov. 6 sent a letter to Western Carolina University and Zimmer Development Company, ordering the entities to pay a penalty of $14,610.03. They were given 30 calendar days to respond, which they did last Wednesday, DWR spokeswoman Sarah Young said.
The agency cited ongoing problems with orange water and mud making its way into an unnamed tributary of Long Branch.
Mud up to a foot thick plagued the stream in some places, documents show.
The apartment construction project is a public-private partnership project between WCU and Wilmington-based Zimmer Development Co. It sits on a steep hill that is part of Western Carolina University’s Millennial Campus on Killian Drive.
Erosion from the site has been an ongoing issue since a deluge of mud and runoff in April flooded Catamount Homes, a 10-unit student housing development. It happened at least three more times. On Halloween, a slide knocked one of the units off its foundation.
The grading contractor is Site Development Corp., based out of Cliffside in Rutherford County. The company has an equipment yard on U.S. 23/441, across from New Savannah Baptist Church.
Following the Oct. 31 heavy rains and resulting landslide, ClearWater Environmental Consultants conducted a site evaluation of the two unnamed tributaries and submitted a remediation plan to the DWR. It was approved and work began on cleaning the waterways.
A Nov. 21 letter from ClearWater to the DWR included six pages of photographs, each one showing a before and after of the stream cleanup.
On Dec. 2, staff in DWR’s Asheville Regional Office met with representatives onsite to evaluate sediment clean-up efforts for the notice of violation, Young said.
“Sediment clean-up efforts were found satisfactory regarding the two unnamed tributaries to Long Branch,” she said.
However, two items still needed to be addressed – how much sediment was removed and an explanation regarding the inadequate erosion control measures, basin failure and inadequate groundcover.
The Department of Energy, Mineral and Land Resources issued an NOV on Nov. 13.
Meanwhile, Jackson County is keeping a close eye on the project, with Erosion Control Officer Steve Beasley stopping by every day, he said.
“We were up there today,” Permitting and Code Enforcement Director Tony Elders said Tuesday as rain fell across the region. “The large area that failed last time held up pretty well today. We sent some pictures of the stream by the main drive that was muddy this morning. We just take pictures and forward them on to the state.”
The county has no way to stop work on the site except for suspending inspections, which stops the development when a county inspection is needed for work to go forward.
“We had just re-released them Dec. 6, and that was in response to the Jackson County Planning Department lifting their notice of violation,” Elders said. “They had an NOV relating to the subdivision ordinance. Once they lifted that, I was able to lift the suspension again and at that time we were not aware of any NOVs from Land Quality (DEMLR).”
There are three other apartment complexes under construction in the Cullowhee area, and the county can be more hands-on with them because they are not on state property, Elders said. The Millennial site is a state-owned property.
“We don’t have any other major issues with any of those right now,” he said.
The Jackson County Board of Commissioners asked the state for help in a Nov. 15 letter to Gov. Roy Cooper and N.C. Department of Environmental Quality Secretary Michael Regan.
“The project has consistently violated North Carolina erosion control laws, polluted our waterways with sedimentation and has endangered residents on adjacent property,” they said in the letter.
County staff had sent multiple emails and photographs to DEQ showing erosion and water quality problems and the resulting complaints filed by the owner of Catamount Homes, the complaint said.
“Jackson County is urging the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality to frequently monitor this project and to strictly enforce the state’s environmental erosion control rules,” commissioners stated.
The letter was signed by four of the five board members, with Mickey Luker absent.