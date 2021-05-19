By Beth Lawrence
Several local fire departments are requesting the county fund more staff and create a reimbursement system for volunteers.
The requests are an indirect result of Cullowhee Volunteer Fire Department’s request to become a full-time paid department.
County Manager Don Adams spoke with other departments to evaluate issues that might need addressing at each.
He updated the Board of Commissioners at its May 11 work session.
“The board has indicated its willingness to look at potentially an overall general tax rate increase of one cent to help fund (Cullowhee’s request),” Adams said. “The board had discussed once the Cullowhee Volunteer Fire Department goes full time that there’s approximately $400,000 in the fire fund that would become available. It was indicated that the board wished for me to meet with the fire chiefs and have a discussion about their needs.”
In March, Cullowhee Fire Chief Tim Green presented a budget proposal with two tax models: 10.35 cents or 12.5 cents per $100 valuation to fund eight full-time firefighters alongside volunteers. The tax would fund staff to meet the high volume of calls the department handles, expenses to replace aging equipment and upkeep of the new fire station. Commissioners balked at the idea of a large tax increase.
Since then commissioners have discussed other options.
The board is leaning toward a one-cent property tax increase which would be used to cover Cullowhee Volunteer Fire Department’s needs as well as those of other departments.
In April, Adams met with the fire chiefs of Sylva, Savannah, Canada, Qualla and Balsam fire departments along with Emergency Management Director Todd Dillard and Fire Marshal Michael Forbis to discuss departmental requests.
The departments proffered two requests and an upcoming necessity.
The first request adds a second paid administrative person at each department.
The county presently funds one paid employee per department who handles paperwork, coordinates training and takes care of routine duties.
Having another “administrative person at each firehouse would greatly assist in their operations,” Adams said.
The additional personnel would cost the county $270,910 yearly to fund the positions plus benefits.
The second request is a system of remuneration for volunteer firefighters who respond to emergency calls.
The proposed rate is $12 per call which could be covered out of the remaining $129,090 brought in by the one cent tax hike after funding Cullowhee and additional administrative positions.
“If you recall we gave you call data a few meetings ago,” Adams said. “I ran some numbers. If five members responded to every call, which that does not happen, I think the $129,000 more than covers that.”
That reimbursement rate is based on the amount Cashiers-Glenville Fire Department pays its volunteers for calls, Adams said.
The fire chiefs also asked the county to consider helping them replace aging safety equipment including Self Contained Breathing Apparatus units.
It was suggested the departments attempt to find grants and other sources of funding, with the county prepared to cover up to $50,000 for each department.
Four of the five departments may apply for state grants, but Sylva does not qualify for state grants because it is a town department. SFD would have to raise its share of the funds by other means or grants.
The units were replaced for all departments at the same time 10 to 15 years ago through a FEMA grant, but they have a limited lifespan, Board Chair Brian McMahan said.
“That’s a blessing and a curse because you buy all new equipment at the same time; well, it all expires at the same time,” he said.
McMahan is also Chief of Balsam-Willets-Ochre Hill Fire Department.
Replacing all units at once is expensive; a complete SCBA unit is approximately $8,000. However, putting replacements on rotation would be difficult.
“The equipment has an expiration date, and rotation would have to take that into account,” McMahan said. “Sometimes there is an advantage to buying in bulk if possible.”
Adams hopes to plan ahead and pay for replacements through fund balance allocations when needed.
McMahan would like to go through the same process with rescue squads in next year’s budget cycle.
The tax increase and its suggested uses are part of the county’s larger budget discussion. Adams presented the proposed budget at the commissioners’ regular meeting Tuesday.