By Dave Russell
The Jackson County Tourism Development Authority revealed last Wednesday that the county is featured on the cover and back of the visitnc.com magazine.
Guy Gaster, director of the branch of the film program of the state Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, gave a presentation to about 30 people unveiling the slick cover.
Visitors interested in travel in North Carolina receive the magazine by making a request online or picking one up at tourism locations around the state.
Inside, the mountains section of the magazine said “North Carolina has 4,000 miles of flowing water that supports trout – more than any other southeast state. Get your casting four-count rhythm in sync on the Western North Carolina Fly Fishing Trail. If you only have time for one stop in the trail, try Panthertown Creek, where groves of eastern hemlock and yellow birch shelter quiet pools.” The cover is one of three featured statewide.
Gaster is partly responsible for bringing the filming of “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” to Sylva in 2016.