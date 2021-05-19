By Dave Russell
Travis Rountree, a Western Carolina University professor and Sylva resident, spoke to the Sylva town board last Thursday about the town’s first ever Pride event and parade.
Pride is a loose term in the LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, questioning/queer) community, used to describe many events, organizations and institutions. Pride events of various types are held around the world to raise awareness of LGBTQ issues and promote the group.
The Sylva event will take place from about 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4.
Bridge Park would host booths from about 20 nonprofit LGBTQ organizations from the Western North Carolina area, he said.
“There’s also going to be a Pride parade in downtown Sylva,” he said. “During the day, we’ll have bands and a daytime family-friendly drag show. I’m excited to know what a family-friendly drag show is, too, but I have several of the performers in the area who would like to do that during the day.”
Another drag show at Lazy Hiker would follow the event that night, he said.
“You might ask ‘Why do we need a Pride in Sylva now?’” he said. “Starting in the LGBTQ archive in the Jackson County Collection at Western Carolina University in the fall of 2020, I noticed there is a large LGBTQ community here that dates back to the 1960s and beyond.”
A group of locals calling themselves “Out in the Mountains” was formed at Cullowhee Methodist Church in the 1980s, he said.
Recording stations at the Pride event would capture more of this history, Rountree said.
A group called “Sylva Support and Education” has formed, including some high- and middle-schoolers who said they feel isolated and want to know there is an accepting community here and not just in Asheville, he said.
At this point, Rountree does not know if West Main Street would close for the parade, he said Tuesday.
A Facebook event page is in the works.
He hopes to make the Sylva Pride celebration an annual event, he said.