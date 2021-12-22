By Dave Russell
“Location, location, location” has major significance outside the real estate world. It is hands-down the most important thing to know when calling 911, according to Jackson County 911 Director Belinda Clawson.
“When someone calls 911 here, the first thing you hear us say is ‘Jackson County 911, what’s the location of your emergency?’ or ‘What is the address of your emergency?’” she said. “We can usually trace them and find them on the map, but it can take longer than what the situation calls for. If it’s a true emergency, where someone is bleeding really badly, or been shot, or is having a heart attack, something like that, time is of the essence.”
Sometimes renters or people who have recently moved into the area might not know their address. Even weekend visitors should make note of the address where they are staying, she said.
“The next thing we ask is ‘What telephone number are you calling from?’” Clawson said. “If for some reason we lose connection, and cell phones are really bad to drop out, we have a phone number to call them back on. There are times when someone calls on a cell phone and they can’t understand us because the call is breaking up, but then we can call them back and the connection is fine.”
The dispatcher will then ask for a name and what the emergency is.
“By then we’ll know if we need an ambulance, the Sheriff’s Office, Animal Control, Duke Power ... we’ll know what’s going on as to who we need to send,” she said
The caller would next be asked if they are at the location of the emergency.
Situations have occurred in the past when, for example, a teen home alone would text a parent about someone prowling around the house.
“The parents will call 911,” Clawson said. “They might give the address that they are at and not the address where the emergency is at.”
Further questions might be necessary for some calls.
“We’ve got a medical program through Priority Dispatch so that when we bring up a medical call it will actually bring up questions that we can ask so that we don’t forget to ask something,” she said. “It will ask things like, ‘How old are they?’ ‘Are they awake and conscious?’ ‘Are they breathing?’
“That will give us a determinant level, whether it is a routine response – no lights or siren – or whether it is an emergency response when they respond with lights and sirens,” she said.
The program has a menu of questions for each specific health emergency call.
False alarms
Not every call that comes in is an emergency. Some are accidental dials.
“We have a lot of calls come in from Apple watches,” she said. “They will call 911 if they are hit wrong.”
Some cordless phones with weak batteries will dial 911.
“We get a lot of people who you can tell are carpenters,” she said. “You can hear them in the background hammering and talking. They have their cell phone in their pocket and it maybe hit the little button on the side or they are leaning up against something and the phone will call.”
Dispatchers call those numbers back to make sure everyone is OK, she said.
Clawson stresses that should someone dial 911 and realize they have done so in error, rather than hang up they should stay on the line and let the dispatcher know.
“We try to call back, and if they don’t answer, if we get a location on them on our maps, then we will send someone to check on them,” she said. “If we can’t get a location we will leave them a voicemail.
“It’s not like one every five minutes, but we do have two or three a day, up to sometimes 10,” she said.
Abuse can happen
Charges of abuse of the 911 system are rare, but they do occur, Clawson said.
“I had one person call me 77 times for a very explicit sexual favor,” Clawson said. “He was drunk and he thought it would be really fun to call and ask for sexual favors from the 911 operator.”
Clawson tracked the man’s location, but when an officer arrived on the scene the man no longer had the phone in his hand.
“If we could have proved he actually had the phone in his hand we could have charged him with what we call ‘misuse,’” she said. “They do arrest you for it and you do have to go to court.”
According to state law, it is unlawful for an individual “... to access the 911 system for a purpose other than an emergency communication. A person who knowingly violates this section commits a Class 3 misdemeanor.”
Law enforcement might levy a charge of misuse if someone calls continuously and dispatched officers find there is no emergency.
Kids call 911 regularly.
“Especially after Fire Prevention Week,” she said.
Clawson’s own daughter once called to report she had broken her doll’s arm off.
“To her, that was an emergency,” she said. “When we get calls from kids, we ask if there is a grownup there and if we can speak to them.”
Sometimes those calls lead to a visit from an officer performing a health and welfare check.
Home details important
An address visible from the road is vital in emergencies, especially at night.
“That helps first responders, to have it marked on a mailbox or a wooden post or something like that,” she said. “During daytime you can see what the house color is, or a red roof, or someone will say ‘I’ve got two cars parked in my driveway.’ But at nighttime, if the lighting is not good it is hard to tell if there is a red roof on a house.”
The county provides white stickers with black numerals for anyone interested in making their address more visible, she said. County residents can call 586-1911 to request the numbers and receive them by mail.
Information about house color, number of stories and other distinguishing characteristics are entered into a database when someone buys a house.
“Well after that, unless somebody calls addressing or calls here, we don’t know if you paint your house,” Clawson said. “I’ve been talking to callers about where they have propane tanks for the fire departments to look for when they get to a structure fire.”
“People need to call us with updated gate codes, dispatcher Brent Allison said. “We have gate codes in our list that are 20 years old.”
If firefighters arrive at a blaze and have no gate code, they take the gate down, he said.
“If there is any chance of a life-threatening situation, they don’t care about a gate,” Allison said.