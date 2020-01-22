The N.C. Community Foundation recently announced a $25,000 gift from the First Citizens Foundation, an arm of First Citizens Bank, on behalf of the Jackson County Community Foundation and Macon County Community Foundation.
“With this gift, First Citizens Bank is proud to build on its foundation as a community partner in Macon and Jackson counties,” said Peter Bristow, president of First Citizens. “Now that Entegra Bank is part of First Citizens, we have an opportunity to make an even greater community investment as we continue to give back to assist people and organizations locally.”
The local Jackson County Community Foundation and the Macon County Community Foundation, both affiliates of the N.C. Community Foundation, will each receive half of the gift to support local community grantmaking. These funds will provide grants for local causes and are focused on meeting local community needs.
“We are incredibly grateful for this gift and show of support for Western North Carolina,” said Jennifer Whiteside, NCCF CEO and president. “The North Carolina Community Foundation local affiliate foundations in Jackson and Macon counties will ensure this gift supports nonprofits benefiting the local community.”