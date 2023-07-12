By Dave Russell
The public is invited to attend the annual Cullowhee Native Plant Conference Plant Sale, open from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, in the Ramsey Center on Western Carolina University’s campus.
At this point, what will be up for sale is not known.
“There are 15 vendors from across Tennessee, South Carolina, Georgia, Virginia and North Carolina, so there is no exact way to tell what plants they will be bringing or their prices as they determine what to bring and what they will charge,” said Meredith Oakley, WCU Division of Educational Outreach spokeswoman. “The conference is based on native plants to the Southeast and Appalachian mountains so they will be within the groups that thrive in our areas and surrounding.”
The public is invited to attend all Saturday programs and events at no charge.
Presentations include “Restoring a Historic Wetland: Bowyer Farm” with Brian Jorg beginning at 9:30 a.m. and “Common and Not So Common Natives for the Home Landscape” with Mike Berkley at 11:45 a.m.
The conference, which has been held at WCU for nearly four decades, has set a record with 450 participants registered for this year’s event. The paid conference field trips and workshops are at capacity, with registration closed.
The conference is designed to increase interest in and knowledge of propagating and preserving native Southeastern plant species in the landscape, and includes regional field trips by vehicle, hikes and canoe, workshops and presentations.
Conference participants include landscape architects, commercial nursery operators, garden club members, botanists, horticulturists from state highway departments, universities, native plant societies, botanical gardens and arboretums. The agenda also allows for informal sessions to exchange ideas, network and share materials.
For more information, go to nativeplants.wcu.edu or call WCU’s Division of Educational Outreach, at 227-7397.