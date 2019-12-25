By Dave Russell
Sylva might be the only town in the world with a playground about 3/4 the size of the town limits. With the closing of the Blackrock tract last Thursday, adding 441 acres to the 1,100-acre Pinnacle Park, Sylva’s forested park-to-town-limits ratio is 1,541/2,048 acres, right at 75 percent.
The process began when Sylva Mayor Lynda Sossamon attended an event to mark the preservation of a property near Waterrock Knob three or four years ago, she said.
Representatives from America’s Home Place, the developer who owned the Blackrock property, were there as was Bill Holman, director of the Conservation Fund.
“They wanted to talk about conserving the land,” she said. “We got the county involved and we both put in a small amount of money compared to what the property is worth and with a state grant and the Conservation Fund, the property was purchased. That entire mountaintop is preserved for future generations. I am proud that is something our board has had a hand in.”
The Clean Water Management Trust Fund provided a $1 million grant for the project. The local governments contributed $500,000 ($250,000 from each the county and town) and the Conservation Fund raised $584,000 in private donations.
The Conservation Fund sold the Blackrock property to the town. The State of North Carolina holds the conservation easement through the Clean Water Management Trust Fund, and Mainspring Conservation Trust serves as steward of the property.
Sylva lawyer Jay Coward, long a Pinnacle Park advocate, facilitated the closing.
Coward is working on a trail that would lead from Pinnacle Park into the new parcel, he said.
Right now, getting into the Blackrock tract is difficult – if not impossible. Black Rock Road, which enters from the north side off Old Soco Road, is deeply rutted and needs work using heavy machinery, he said.
The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians’ Tribal Council approved in February the purchase of 470.79 acres of land in the Western Plott Balsam mountains adjacent to the Blackrock parcel.
Known as the Shut-in Creek tract, it was owned by America’s Home Place before purchase by the Mainspring Conservation Trust, N.C. Clean Water Management Trust Fund, The Conservation Fund and the Eastern Band.