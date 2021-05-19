By Dave Russell
Sarah Thompson, a Sylva resident and executive director of the Southwestern Planning and Economic Development Commission, last Thursday spoke to the Sylva town board on the state of housing in the area.
Jackson County is expected to grow to 56,138 by 2050, a 28.27 percent increase over 2010’s 40,270, she said.
Young families are moving to small towns on a national and regional scale.
“Another part of the story is that housing is getting more expensive,” Thompson said.
The average home listed for $289,000 in Jackson County over the last 12 months and increased in value by 15.2 percent over the year.
The average sale price was $340,509.
“The growth around the Asheville Metropolitan Statistical Area is trickling out into the mountain towns,” Thompson said. “We have more demand for housing than we have supply.”
Affordable housing, or workplace housing, is available for those considered low income by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
HUD defines a low income as making 80 percent or less of area median income. In Jackson county, annual median household income is $47,252. A low income would be about $37,801 or less.
“You’re not supposed to spend more than 30 percent of your budget on your housing,” she said.
“That includes your mortgage or rent, and your utilities. If you’re paying more than that you are considered cost-burdened.”
About 30 percent of households, or 4,773, in Jackson County fall into that category, Thompson said. About 51 percent of renters are paying more than 30 percent of income for housing and utilities, as are about 21 percent of homeowners.
A “modest” two bedroom apartment in Jackson rents for about $683 per month, but the average renter in the county can only afford about $436 per month, she said.
“To be able to afford an approximate $700 per month apartment and not be cost-burdened, you’d have to be making about $27,000 per year,” Thompson said.
The commission projects that in the five years between 2020-25, Sylva could support a 54-lot single family development, a 135-unit subsidized apartments, up to 500 subsidized rental units (with Cullowhee supporting another 100, and Cherokee/Whitter another 175), 92 market rate rental units and 33 new homes for sale for families and first-time home buyers annually.
Infill development – building where infrastructure is already in place – is one part of the solution.
“Infill development can look like reducing the required lot sizes, allowing accessory dwelling units (such as garage apartments), essentially you are increasing the density of single family homes in the community,” she said. “It’s a good way to increase your tax base because you are adding taxpayers to the town.”
The federal Low Income Housing Tax Credit program is currently the most important resource for creating affordable housing in the U.S., she said.
“These tax credits go to developers who specifically work on low-income housing,” she said. “Many of them are nonprofits. Nobody is getting rich off of this type of work. These are mission-focused developers whose goal is to provide affordable housing.”
About one in four LIHTC proposals receive the tax credit annually.
The Southwestern Commission has launched its own program, the Southwestern N.C. Home Consortium, to help, she said.
“We found out there is federal money available that we are not collecting, and it is our job to go after those funds and bring them down to the local level,” Thompson said. “What it means is that we get a little over $540,000 annually to distribute to the region. Eligible uses are new construction, property acquisition rental and down payment assistance, and homeowner rehabilitation.”
The program would begin to receive funding this fall. Nonprofits and governmental agencies could apply for funding to kickstart affordable housing projects.
Town board member David Nestler asked what the town can do to attract more developers to Sylva.
“One thing you can do as a town is make it be known that you are wanting affordable housing developers to come to your town,” Thompson said. “Offer up property. Find the developable pieces of land and examine what might be possible on them.”
Obstacles abound.
“We have a lot of things that are making it harder,” she said. “Like lack of available land. Cost of land. Buildable land. The shortage in the workforce. The shortage in the trades. High lumber costs. There are a lot of things right now contributing to what is essentially a housing crisis.”