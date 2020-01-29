By Dave Russell
With “Fireman of the Year” in 2017 and “Most Dedicated” in 2016 on her resume, the familiar face of Mallary Caraway had to be one the Sylva Fire Department wanted to keep seeing.
Caraway, 24, assumes the role of district coordinator, a full-time position funded by Jackson County, at the volunteer department.
“I spend a lot of time at the fire department anyway, but now it is something I am getting paid to do,” she said. “My job duties include station maintenance, paperwork, maintaining the trucks and running fire calls during the day.”
Originally from Erwin, near Fayetteville, Western Carolina University in 2013 brought her to the mountains. She earned a bachelor’s degree in parks and recreation management with a minor in emergency and disaster management.
She completed a four-month internship with Jackson County Emergency Management and has volunteered with the Sylva Fire Department since 2016.
“I still consider myself a rookie, even though I have been around here for four years,” Caraway said.
“Smokechaser” is also on her resume.
“I would respond to reports of smoke with the county ranger and assistant county ranger to fires,” Caraway said. “It was part-time, 11 months out of the year for the U.S. Forest Service,” she said. “It’s a lot of hurry-up-and wait. You just stay ready and wait for the pager to go off.”
She has worked fires in California and two hurricanes, she said.
“It was a good time,” she said. “We helped a lot of people.”
Sylva Fire Chief Mike Beck said the department was lucky to have her.
“Obviously I thought she could do the job,” he said. “I hired her. She’s really qualified to do the job.”
Caraway replaces Mike Bryson, who retired after about 10 years in the position and 25 years with the department, Beck said.