April report
Unemployment rates (not seasonally adjusted) decreased in 98 of North Carolina’s counties in April and increased in two.
Jackson County’s rate stood at 3.5 percent in April, down .4 percent from 3.9 in March and up .2 percent from April 2022’s 3.3 percent.
Scotland County had the highest unemployment rate at 6.8 percent while Buncombe County had the lowest at 2.5 percent.
Among the metro areas, Rocky Mount had the highest rate at 4.5 percent while Asheville had the lowest at 2.5 percent. The not seasonally adjusted statewide rate was 3.1 percent.
When compared to the same month last year, not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates decreased in 76 counties, increased in 10, and remained unchanged in 14. Eleven of the state’s metro areas experienced rate decreases over the year, one increased and three remained unchanged.
The number of workers employed statewide (not seasonally adjusted) increased in April by 8,286 to 5,051,146, while those unemployed decreased by 21,948 to 163,394. Since April 2022, the number of workers employed statewide increased 63,968, while those unemployed decreased 2,657.
It is important to note that employment estimates are subject to large seasonal patterns; therefore, it is advisable to focus on over-the-year changes in the not seasonally adjusted estimates.
May report
Unemployment rates (not seasonally adjusted) increased in 95 of North Carolina’s counties in May and decreased in five.
Jackson County’s rate stood at 3.8 percent in May, up .3 percent from 3.5 in April and matching May 2022’s 3.8 percent.
Scotland County had the highest unemployment rate at 6.3 percent while Buncombe County had the lowest at 2.7 percent.
All 15 of the state’s metro areas experienced rate increases. Among the metro areas, Rocky Mount had the highest rate at 4.8 percent while Asheville had the lowest at 2.8 percent.
The May not seasonally adjusted statewide rate was 3.4 percent.
When compared to the same month last year, not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates increased in six counties, decreased in 81 and remained unchanged in 13.
Thirteen of the state’s metro areas experienced rate increases over the year and two remained unchanged.
The number of workers employed statewide (not seasonally adjusted) increased in May by 18,428 to 5,070,115, while those unemployed increased by 16,527 to 179,804. Since May 2022, the number of workers employed statewide increased 76,493, while those unemployed decreased 4,675.
The next unemployment update is scheduled for July 21 when the statewide unemployment rate for June will be released.