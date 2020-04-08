Just a few weeks ago, students and teachers in Jackson County Public Schools were looking forward to spring. But the announcement on March 14 that school buildings would be closed until at least the middle of May ensured that the 2019-20 school year would be anything but typical.
With only days to prepare, teachers completely rethought and redesigned their instruction while quickly adapting to a new environment of remote learning.
Remote learning is defined by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction as teaching that takes place outside the traditional school setting using various media and formats. It must be accessible by all students and responsive to the needs of diverse groups of students.
Director of Elementary Education Laura Dills has been amazed at the resourcefulness of teachers as they find accessible ways to deliver lesson materials regardless of their students’ location or access to technology, she said.
“Teachers are being very creative,” Dills said. “They are selecting engaging activities that students can complete in the format that best meets their family’s needs whether it is online, paper and pencil or a blend of both.”
Dawn Gilchrist, high school teacher at Jackson Community School and current WNC teacher of the year, said planning for remote learning has been greatly dependent on the availability of online access in various parts of the county.
“The first thing we had to do was find out which of our students had access to the internet and a computer,” Gilchrist said.
Smoky Mountain High School teacher Brittany Lester also faced digital barriers as she designed and delivered remote instruction.
“The most challenging things have been overcoming technical difficulties, something that is definitely more difficult when I can’t work with the student and their device while right in front of me,” she said.
Technology staff found themselves suddenly supporting an unexpected surge of remote learning with very little time to prepare. Additional computing devices for students were distributed and professional development for teachers was available within days after school buildings were closed.
Chief Technology Officer Jeremiah Jackson described their effort to address the lack of internet connectivity across the district.
“We are working with partners and organizations to create WiFi zones that students and parents can access from their vehicles,” Jackson said. “In addition, the Dogwood Foundation provided a grant to add WiFi to some of the school buses that will allow us to bring internet access into underserved communities.”
Even as technical problems are resolved and remote learning improves, teachers are most concerned about their inability to interact with students in person.
“Remote learning steals a piece of the wonder I can provide for my students,” said Smokey Mountain Elementary School teacher Tonya Pruett. “It doesn’t compare to the joy of seeing their faces and engaging in face-to-face discussion and learning.”
With the future of the current school year still uncertain, teachers and staff continue to adapt and focus primarily on the wellbeing of their students.
“Our staff has responded to the challenges of remote learning with professionalism and passion to bridge the gap and ensure students continue to grow,” said Blue Ridge School Principal Teri Walawender. “I could not be more proud to be a part of any school community.”