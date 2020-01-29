By Beth Lawrence
With a deep freeze last week and temperatures this week moving like the hills and dips of a roller coaster, HERE is busier than ever, helping those in need.
“We have sheltered an average of 42 people per week,” said Destri Leger, housing case manager for the agency that helps the homeless.
Housing Equality Resources and Education has had 235 nights of code purple emergency shelter since Oct. 31, and coordinators have seen numbers jump in recent weeks. In January alone, HERE paid for 496 nights of emergency shelter in local hotels with 235 being code purple, when the temperature dips to 32 degrees Fahrenheit.
“We use the term nights to refer to nights of shelter provided,” Leger said. “So, if we have 20 participants on a night in shelter, that’s considered 20 nights of shelter provided.”
The nonprofit works to help the county’s homeless get back on their feet, coordinating for housing and services like education and mental health. The agency has two programs. One provides 30-day housing and case management designed to help recipients establish permanent housing and set and meet long-term goals.
But often HERE’s work is as simple as rescuing people from the cold. On Oct. 31 the agency implemented its short term emergency shelter program. The system works with local hotels to place people with nowhere else to go during the coldest part of the year.
“We also have code purple nights,” Leger said. “On nights that it is below 32 degrees, we put people up on a nightly basis into the emergency shelter program, and they’re able to stay sheltered until the weather goes above freezing again.”
To reach clients, the agency uses a variety of methods including street outreach to spread word to the homeless to let them know that services are available and to gain an understanding of the client’s situation.
“We also, at this point, have pretty good contacts with people who are living unsheltered, just from them asking for services throughout (the year),” Leger said. “We also touch base with our community members and our partners, so we get referrals from people like DSS, United Christian Ministries, different churches, and a lot of people come from the Community Table.”
If a person is living in a home with inadequate heat, HERE will coordinate with Social Services or Jackson Neighbors in Need, both of whom offer heating assistance.
However, if a person is in a home, but it offers inadequate shelter or is hazardous, HERE will help.
“If we have somebody living in a home where their health and safety is at risk, if they’re living in a place where they do not have access to power, they do not have access to heat, maybe they’re in an abandoned or condemned building or in a car, we provide those people with emergency shelter,” she said.
Intake is based on need: who is out in the elements, who is in unsafe housing, whose safety is at risk. It is not first come, first served.
HERE is working to expand the code purple protocol by trying to find places to reach people across the county, not just within city limits. They have considered fire stations and community resource centers, but no solution has presented itself yet.
“That’s something that we’re looking to try to develop long term, but for right now we’re just trying to address the need as it comes at us, so we are just putting people up in the regular shelter program,” Leger said.
For now, HERE has access to hotels only and no permanent shelter. They have had interest and community support but are still working out details.
While getting people out of the cold is the priority, the agency also coordinates to provide food, clothing and other services that those facing homelessness need.
Currently HERE needs nonperishable food donations for clients lacking transportation to the Community Table and household items for clients moving into new housing.
Anyone needing shelter can call the intake line at 477-4946 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday to Friday. If no one answers, leave a message. Staff checks messages periodically, and someone will respond, Leger said.
If the office is closed and the situation is urgent, call 911 and request to speak to the HERE case agent.