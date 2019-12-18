By Dave Russell
Caney Fork General Store, long owned by Jackson County Commissioner Mickey Luker, has a new owner. Rogers Petroleum, of Morristown, Tennessee, purchased the 6.34-acre property Nov. 27 for about $750,000, said Dana Smith, a broker with Clear Path Business Brokers and Advisers, LLC.
“They’re working on re-opening now, and it will be a new an improved version, set up similar to the way Mickey had it before,” he said. “It was a glorified convenience store. It had some hardware, feed and seed, it had a beauty shop with a couple of chairs in the back.”
Smith did not know for sure what the business name would be going forward.
“It’s right on the creek there, a beautiful spot,” Smith said. “They sold hunting and fishing gear but I don’t know if they will continue to do that.”
The store changed hands after a contentious relocation negotiation with the N.C. Department of Transportation, which forced Luker to move because of a widening and safety-improvement project. DOT acquired Luker’s original store across N.C. 107 for $533,856.13 in relocation money and $757,800 for his condemned property.
A legal dispute started after the county leader moved Caney Fork General Store a short distance across N.C. 107, into the newly renovated former Sundog Realty building.
Electrician Blitz Estridge filed a lawsuit claiming he was owed $42,134.27 for electrical work, interest since July, damages in excess of $25,000 and reimbursement of his legal fees.
Luker denied Estridge’s claims.