Earlier this month, Donald Lee Dowdle, 42, of Highlands was sentenced in U.S. District Court to a term of 92 months after pleading guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Dowdle encountered Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Jan. 30, 2020, at a motor vehicle checking station on Fisher Creek Road. Deputies seized methamphetamine and marijuana from the truck Dowdle was operating.
Dowdle is a registered sex offender and prior to his incarceration in the Federal Bureau of Prisons, he was most recently registered in Macon County.