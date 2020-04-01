By Beth Lawrence
A public hearing has been set for Jackson County Board of Commissioners to receive resident input about a new radio tower for WRGC.
Roy Burnette, the station’s owner, is in the process of relocating the tower and radio station that has been beleaguered by flooding in the past year.
Burnette on March 10 asked the board to grant waivers of four regulations to aid in the move.
Five Forty Broadcasting now plans to place the tower on property Burnette owns on Rufus Robinson Road in Dillsboro.
Burnette’s biggest request was for the board to waive the $5,000 permit application fee.
Commissioner Gayle Woody inquired as to why Burnette asked for the fee to be set aside.
“What’s the rationale behind that?” Woody asked. “I mean obviously to save money, but we have those policies in place.”
Burnette told her although the station was a for-profit business, it works in the interests of the public.
“Local radio serves under a totally different mandate than any other form of advertising,” Burnette said. “Last week in Tennessee, after all the storms went through with all those lives and destroyed communities, the real source of communication and help was through the local radio.”
He said local radio is required to conduct emergency broadcast tests and broadcast alerts and to serve the public.
“We feel that we are a part of the emergency communications network because of our relationship that we have with (Emergency Services Director) Todd Dillard and also the state emergency alert system and even at the federal level if needed,” Burnette said. “We are part of that community safety network.”
Other requests were related to the structure and its placement.
The tower will be 199 feet tall. Current regulations set tower height at 180 feet; Burnette asked the board to set aside the rule to allow for the extra 19 feet.
Burnette has already conducted a balloon test and did not receive negative feedback. The test sends a balloon to the height of the proposed structure and examines the impact on the viewshed and neighboring structures.
Though not required, he had soil borings done to examine site stability.
Burnette also asked the board to waive the fall zone requirement in place for towers. The ordinance is designed to ensure that surrounding property is not damaged if a tower collapses.
“He owns properties that are contiguous around each other,” Jackson County Senior Planner John Jeleniewski said. “Where this particular property is, the fall zone would creep onto another property he owns.”
Burnette has also asked the board to waive the landscaping buffer requirement. The property is already surrounded by hardwood and evergreen trees. Additionally, any landscaping required on the lot itself would interfere with the tower’s grounding lines buried on the property and future repairs, Jeleniewski said.
The hearing is set for April 21.
The Board of Commissioners has not yet made any decisions as to how to handle public meetings under social distancing guidelines, acting County Manager Heather Baker said.