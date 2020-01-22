By Dave Russell
Earth should move and construction begin soon to bring the Smoky Mountain High School baseball field fully into Americans with Disability Act compliance.
The school system was served with a complaint in 2018 from the U.S. Office for Civil Rights in connection with disabled accessibility at the field.
Jackson County Schools Superintendent Kim Elliott in October 2018 signed a resolution agreement, directing the school to provide designated accessible seating and other amenities mandated by the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The agreement mandated accessible facilities at a viewing area atop the hill behind home plate and at field level. The work adjacent to the driveway into the school and above the field was completed in spring 2019.
“At the top part, we have completed the gallery seating, a concrete area that allows folks to sit at the top,” Assistant Superintendent Jake Buchanan said. “During baseball season, we have several parking spots within a short distance that are handicap-only parking, and we also place ADA-compliant portable toilets there.”
A painted striped path leads from the parking area to the viewing area.
The lower part, at field level, is a much larger project.
The school system received three bids, ranging from Western Builders of Sylva at $463,000 to Hickory Construction Co. at $587,000.
Buchanan appeared at Tuesday’s Board of Commissioners meeting for approval of the Western Builders bid. The measure passed 4-0, with Commissioner Mickey Luker absent.
Next stop for Buchanan is approval from the Board of Education, which meets Tuesday.
The bid comes in at almost twice the architect’s original estimate.
Buchanan said in an interview last March that architect John Cort, of Asheville-based Cort Architectural Group, had given the school system a projected cost for the upper and lower sections of about $250,000. Cort has done work at Smoky Mountain for about 20 years.
Costs inflated due to the condition of the soil in the area of the construction.
“The biggest change was that we had to do some tests to determine the density and the stability of the ground,” Buchanan said.
Test results indicate considerably more soil would have to be moved than architects previously thought.
More stone would be needed, and asphalt thick enough to support the weight of a fire truck would have to be installed, he said.
The project consists of two unisex restrooms at field level, which will be connected to the structure that currently houses two restrooms and the press box, Buchanan said.
“There will be a paved road that will enter off N.C. 107, right at the batting cage, and come to an ADA-compliant parking lot between the batting cage and the ballfield,” Buchanan said.
ADA compliant bleachers will be installed.
“There will be an ADA-compliant paved path up to each of the dugouts,” Buchanan said. “The dugouts already have a concrete floor, so they’re a good surface.”
Managers, photographers, reporters and others might need access to the dugout to do their jobs, he said.
Storm water management must be upgraded to prevent the runoff from the asphalt deluging the field itself, he said.
“We anticipate that the construction would begin within about 30 days of approval from both the commissioners and the school board and we’re hoping that the project would be finished within 120 days,” he said.
The first home baseball game on the Smoky Mountain schedule is March 17.