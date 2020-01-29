A FORUM FOR DEMOCRATIC U.S. House District 11 candidates will be held in the community room of the Jackson County Public Library from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6. Professor Chris Cooper of the WCU political science faculty will moderate and there will be time for audience questions. The event is being organized by Indivisble Common Ground - WNC.
SMOKY MOUNTAIN HIGH SCHOOL is accepting used and clean stuffed animals as part of an attempt to get in the Guinness Book of World Records. Donations can be dropped off at the school before Friday, Feb. 14. Students are hoping to set a record for the highest number of people simultaneously hugging stuffed animals. Call the school at 586-2177 for more information.
GORDMANS, formerly Peebles, will hold a job fair from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday at the store at 670 W. Main St. Gordmans is an off-price retailer offering apparel, home décor and other merchandise. The new store is set to open March 31.
FOR THOSE WHO WATCH TV over the air rather than through cable, satellite or a streaming service, the Sylva translator for WYFF is back in operation. It had been off the air for several months. The signal can now be found on channel 4 rather than channel 2, where it was previously.