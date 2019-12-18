By Dave Russell
With the closing of candidate filing at noon Friday, names are filling in what will be a lengthy ballot for the March 3 primary.
Incumbent school board member Wes Jamison has filed for reelection in District 3. The District 1 school board seat currently held by Elizabeth Cooper will also be on the ballot.
The primary serves as the general election for the school board and will decide the non-partisan races.
Republican Mark Letson, of Sapphire, has filed for the District 4 county commission seat currently held by Mickey Luker.
Democrats Brad Stillwell, of Sylva, and Susan Bogardus, of Cullowhee, have filed for the District 3 county commission seat being vacated by Ron Mau, who has filed as a Republican candidate for N.C. House District 119.
Also running for the 119 seat is Mike Clampitt of Swain County, who has been the Republican candidate facing Joe Sam Queen for the seat in the last four elections.
Queen, a Democrat from Haywood County, is the incumbent and has announced he’ll seek another term. He bested Clampitt in three of their four House contests; prior to serving in the House he served three terms in the N.C. Senate.
The retirement of GOP state Sen. Jim Davis will lead to a new face in N.C. State Senate District 50. State Rep. Kevin Corbin of Macon County is seeking the GOP nomination for the seat, as is Sarah Conway from Highlands.
Locally, three District Court judgeships in District 30 will be before voters.
If a runoff primary is necessary, it would be April 21, if no federal office requires a runoff. If a federal office runoff is required, the date is May 12. The leading candidate needs to receive at least 30 percent of the vote to avoid the possibility of a second primary.
The general election is set for Nov. 3.