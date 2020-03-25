U.S. District Judge Martin Reidinger sentenced Jonathan David Taylor last Thursday to 46 months in prison and three years of supervised release for the May assault of a tribal elder of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.
Taylor, 33, of Whittier, pleaded guilty on Oct. 23, 2019, to assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm.
According to filed court documents and the sentencing hearing, on May 8, 2019, Taylor used a metal pipe to strike a 71-year-old male victim in the forehead, inflicting serious injury.
Court records show that Taylor assaulted the victim when the victim attempted to prevent Taylor from physically assaulting Taylor’s then-girlfriend. Court records also show that Taylor caused the victim to sustain a large jagged laceration on the top of his head that required medical attention.
Both Taylor and the victim are enrolled members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.
All federal sentences are served without the possibility of parole.
In 2013, Taylor was arrested by Sylva Police for assault by strangulation, assault with a deadly weapon and assault on a female.