Judith “Jodie” Cariveau

Judith “Jodie” Cariveau, U.S. Air Force, who has served 11 years at American Legion Post 104 in Sylva, received a Quilt of Valor on April 21 at the Jackson County Veterans Office. Veterans who would like a Quilt of Valor should contact County Service Officer Sheila Setzer at 631-2231 or sheilasetzer@jacksonnc.org.