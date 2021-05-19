By Dave Russell
Jackson County’s two major political parties are retooling for another round of elections.
The Jackson County Republican Party has moved into new headquarters at 24-D Steeple Drive.
The Jackson County Democratic Party has new officers and a slate of meetings coming up.
GOP moves headquarters
The GOP moved from its former HQ on Front Street in Dillsboro last month because the building was for sale.
“I’d love to have kept it, but we just couldn’t afford it,” GOP Chairman Jack Debnam said. “Also, we’re on kind of a down cycle on the political scene, so we’re trying to scale back on our expenses and can make do with something smaller right now. It was an office before.”
The space has Wi-Fi, restrooms and other facilities, he said.
The Jackson GOP has new officers.
Mark Letson, a 2020 candidate for the Jackson County Commission District 4 seat, is vice-chair. Second vice-chair is Frank Huguelet. Kim Moore is the new secretary. Adele Newman is the treasurer.
“We’ve got a pretty diverse board,” Debnam said. “We’re trying to show people it’s not a bunch of old white people anymore.”
The Jackson County Republican Party is on Facebook and at www.jacksoncountygop.com. The party meets the third Monday of every month at 6 p.m.
Democrats elect
new officers
Across the aisle, the Jackson County Democratic Party announced new officers this week.
Cody Lewis is chair, Penny Smith is first vice-chair, Cynthia Burke is second vice-chair and Julie Painter is third vice-chair. Wanda Herren is treasurer, Joni Ashton is secretary and Marah Stefanisko is second secretary.
Lewis sought the Democratic nomination for the District 2 county commission seat in 2020.
The Democrats are hosting their District 11 Annual Convention from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday via Zoom. Contact Cindy Burke at cbburke123@gmail.com for details.
On Monday, May 24, from 7-8:30 p.m., they will hold an Issues Roundtable for the strategic planning of the Jackson County Democrats. Contact Smith at rerunsmith@frontier.com for information.
The party usually holds its meetings at 6:30 p.m. the third Tuesday of the month. For the time being meetings are virtual but may go live in the party headquarters, located at 500 Mill St. next month, according to Burke.
Contact Smith at rerunsmith@frontier.com for more information about the meetings.
The Jackson County Democratic Party is on Facebook and the web at www.jacksondems.com.