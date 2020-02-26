JOE SAM QUEEN will host his 2020 Campaign Kickoff from 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 5, on his porch at 209 Hillview Circle, Waynesville. It’s open to everyone. Queen is a Democrat representing District 119, which includes Jackson County, in the State House.
THE SYLVA GARDEN CLUB is holding its March meeting at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Fellowship Hall of Sylva Presbyterian Church. The speaker is James Costa, executive director of the Highlands Biological Station and professor of evolutionary biology at Western Carolina University. His presentation is titled “Orchids 101” and begins at 11 a.m.
THE JACKSON COUNTY PARKS AND RECREATION DEPARTMENT will be offering beginners pickleball on Mondays from 1-3 p.m. at First Methodist Church in Sylva, starting Monday. The cost is $1 each time. For more information contact Dora Caldwell at the Jackson County Parks and Recreation Department at 293-3053 ext. 5 or doracaldwell@jacksonnc.org.
SOUTHWESTERN COMMUNITY COLLEGE will hold a Skilled Labor, Trades and Summer Job Fair from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, in the Burrell Building Conference Center. Attendees can apply for full-time, seasonal, part-time, professional, entry-level jobs and apprenticeships. For more information visit www.southwesterncc.edu/jobfair2020.
FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH will host a Poor Man’s Lunch from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday. Cost is $8 per person for pinto beans, potatoes, coleslaw, a drink and dessert.