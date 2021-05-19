By Dave Russell
The town of Sylva needs the Pinnacle Park Foundation now more than ever, Sylva lawyer Jay Coward told the town board last Thursday.
With bike trails and more coming to Pinnacle Park and the acres and acres adjoining it, the town could use the foundation’s almost 30 years of experience and its expertise, he said.
“What I am here to talk about tonight is the possibility of re-establishing a relationship with Pinnacle Park Foundation, Inc. and the town of Sylva,” Coward said.
The PPF board consists of Coward, town board member David Nestler, representing Sylva; Peter Bates, a Western Carolina University professor; Sunny Himes, a WCU biology professor; Alan Farmer; Stacy Buchanan, a former county commissioner; Dennis Desmond, the recently-retired stewardship coordinator with the Mainspring Conservation Trust; Brian Barwatt, organizer of the Assault on Blackrock trail run; Steve Gray, publisher of The Sylva Herald; Bill Gibson; Sarah Thompson, executive director of the Southwestern Commission; and Matt Liddle, a WCU professor who lives near the park on Fisher Creek Road.
Many of the issues facing the park are more than the town can handle, he said.
“Trail maintenance is a big issue,” Coward said. “It’s something that I have observed over the past 30 years in that it’s really beyond the capacity of the town of Sylva without a great deal of investment to continue to maintain.”
Expansion of the park lands would further stretch the Sylva Public Works budget, Coward said.
Sylva now owns two adjoining properties – the 441-acre Blackrock Creek and 1,088-acre Pinnacle Park – and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians added the adjacent 470-acre Shut-in Tract.
More deals are in the making to add more land to the wilderness area.
“What was a 1,000-acre tract of land at the headwaters of Fisher Creek 25 years ago, today is nearly a 5,000-acre tract of land,” he said.
Lands held by the U.S. Forest Service could expand the protected forest to about 10,000 acres, he said.
Plans presented in March by the Nantahala Area Southern Off-Road Bicycle Association (SORBA) for a conceptual design for a multi-use trail system, including about 35 miles of trails, need to be analyzed by a third party, he said.
“If you are talking about adding, at least tripling or quadrupling the amount of trails in there as bike trails, you really need to think about that,” he said. “Not as a position from a bike advocate. You really need to be looking at that critically (like) someone who is thinking about what’s best for Pinnacle Park, not what’s best for people who ride bicycles. What’s best for Pinnacle Park and how does that impact the community? That’s what you need some help on, I think, with SORBA, is that extra set of eyes and ears about is the impact going to be really worth it?”
Coward offered the board examples of memorandums of understanding between other agencies in similar circumstances.
“I want to know that there is some buy-in from the town before we actually start working on a memorandum of understanding,” he said.
“I think it’s a relationship, an entity that Sylva really needs right now,” Nestler said. “I think this whole area has kind of outgrown us and the Pinnacle Park Foundation is really poised perfectly to offer the kind of assistance we need in figuring out how we organize and maintain this opportunity.”
Mayor Lynda Sossamon asked Coward to prepare the MOU and get back to the board.